Rebel Wilson's secret to her weight loss was working out like a ‘maniac'. Here's how many hours she worked out

Rebel Wilson’s amazing transformation has left everyone stunned. The before and after pictures of the Australian actor show her transition to toned figure. But it is not all a cakewalk as such a transformation requires discipline and persistence. It requires intense, extreme hours of workouts. Rebel Wilson got candid on Today and shared the number of hours she worked out everyday. Rebel Wilson's journey of now and before is a true inspiration, inspiring many to see a similar change. (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Woman who went from 85 to 60 kg shared simple workout routine that helped her shed 25 kilos: Watch

Worked out like a ‘maniac’

As Rebel Wilson’s memoir Rebel Rising is about to release, she opened up on Today, reflecting on her transformative 2020 when she worked out like a “maniac.” She took full advantage of the pandemic, as everything was closed, utilising that time to focus on her body. According to the Today report, Rebel Wilson admitted that she worked out for two and a half hours every day.

Used Ozempic

Rebel Wilson admitted to using the popular diabetic drug Ozempic for a brief period to curb her sweet tooth. She said to People, “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good.”

How losing weight transformed her

The transformation was not solely confined to physical appearance but it mentally and emotionally uplifted her. She shared on Today, “I came from being somebody who really didn’t think I was lovable and didn’t think I could be capable of having really intimate relationships, and then to now have a gorgeous fiancé and then the baby, it’s just a whole other world of love that’s opened up in my heart." Rebel is married to Ramona Agruma.

Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey is inspirational. It demonstrates a transformation that transcends the physical body's before-and-after changes. This suggests how weight loss has a holistic effect on the body, positively impacting self-image and other interpersonal relationships.

ALSO READ: How to lose stubborn belly fat before wedding: Nutritionist shares simple weight loss plan to shed 2-3 kg in 10 days