By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway 'Emilia Perez,' 'The Brutalist' lead Golden Globe film nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, California - Musical thriller "Emilia Perez" and post-World War Two epic "The Brutalist" topped the roster of films nominated on Monday for the 2025 Golden Globes, the Hollywood honors that kick off the movie awards season leading to the Oscars.

"Emilia Perez," released by Netflix, scored 10 nods and independent distributor A24's "The Brutalist" earned seven.

Both movies will compete for the top Globes honor - best film drama - with papal selection story "Conclave," Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two," historical drama "Nickel Boys" and "September 5," the story of sports journalists who covered a hostage crisis at the Olympics.

Box office smash "Wicked," adapted from a long-running Broadway play about the witches in "The Wizard of Oz," landed four nominations. It faces dark romantic comedy "Anora" and others in the best movie musical or comedy category.

The Globe nominations can help movies in the race to the Academy Awards in March. Last year's Hollywood strikes scrambled this year's release schedule, and awards pundits say there is no clear frontrunner for best picture at the Oscars.

Winners of the Globes will be chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Academy Awards.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Jan. 5 Globes ceremony for the first time. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount .

"Emilia Perez" stars Zoe Saldana as a lawyer who helps a drug cartel leader fake his death and transition from a man to a woman. Selena Gomez co-stars as the cartel leader's wife. All three were nominated by Globes voters for acting honors.

"The Brutalist" features Adrien Brody, also a Globe acting nominee, in an epic tale of a Hungarian immigrant who flees the horrors of World War Two to rebuild his life in the United States.

"Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande also received acting nominations, as did Angelina Jolie for her portrayal of opera singer Maria Callas in "Maria" and Zendaya for sports romance "Challengers."

Timothee Chalamet received a nod for his portrayal of music legend Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," as did co-star Edward Norton, who plays folk singer Pete Seeger.

Sebastian Stan was nominated for his role as President-elect Donald Trump in "The Apprentice," along with Jeremy Strong who played Trump attorney Roy Cohn. Trump has called the film "a politically disgusting hatchet job."

In TV categories, restaurant tale "The Bear" received five nominations. Mystery comedy "Only Murders in the Building" and historical epic "Shogun" earned four each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.