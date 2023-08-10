Emily Ratajkowski joins Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell on new Victoria's Secret campaign

Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber are in the glamorous company of supermodels in the latest ad campaign for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Emily took to Instagram to share her pictures and videos from the shoot and shared what the campaign meant to her. (Also read: Harry Styles spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, sparks dating rumours) Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber are in company of supermodels such as Candice Swanepoel.

She wrote, “VS ICONS. Honored to be included with the likes of @gisele @naomi @haileybieber @palomija @adutakech @adrianalima @candiceswanepoel @jilla.tequila in this beautiful campaign shot by Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson. Thank you @victoriassecret #YoureAnIcon.” Hailey, suspiciously, has not made any post about the campaign on her socials yet.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked stunning in her all black look. She wrote, "An icon isn’t just a title; it’s the rhythm of the runway, the heartbeat of style, and the symphony of strength. It’s about embracing every stride with purpose, exuding confidence like a second skin, and leaving an indelible mark on the world’s canvas. Icons aren’t born, they’re sculpted by their journey.

“Fun day of shooting with my daughter @adutakech and to be apart of the launch of The Icon by Victoria’s Secret a brand I first worked with in the 90’s,” she added.

Candice Swanepoel wrote, “What a wonderful sense of belonging to come home to my VS family for this Iconic campaign! The place I created countless memories and found my power. @victoriassecret.” Adriana Lima looked gorgeous in a black slip dress.

Gisele Bündchen was also welcomed back to the VS family. “Can’t believe you’re back to VS. a dream come true for us fans,” wrote a fan on her post. “I'm literally screaming, the queen is back,” another wrote.

Emily is known for her appearance in films such as Gone Girl and her many brand affiliations. She was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard from 2018 to 2022. She has a son with him.

Hailey is married to singer Justin Bieber and is the niece of actor Alec Baldwin. She has her own beauty line by the name of Rhode.

