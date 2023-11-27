Emily Ratajkowski wears next to nothing in sultry magazine photoshoot, internet is 'obsessed': She looks ethereal

Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski posed in a series of stylish looks in a new cover interview photoshoot for Vogue Australia. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from her latest magazine spread and in no time the comments section of her post was filled with compliments. Also read: Emily Ratajkowski says women who get divorced under 30 are ‘chic’ Emily Ratajkowski poses for Vogue Australia.

Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue Australia photoshoot

In a couple of the pictures she posted Emily Ratajkowski – who never shies away from going all out and making a statement in her plunging necklines and sheer embellished dresses – managed to make a statement in body jewellery.

Emily ditched fabric and wore a golden bikini shaped necklace, which was paired with a metallic fringed bottom. In her other pictures from the magazine spread, Emily wore as series of crop top looks paired with minimal makeup.

Reactions to Emily Ratajkowski's pics

Model Chrissy Teigen wrote in the comments section of Emily's Instagram post, "Wowoweewa!!" A fan wrote, "Oh my God! You look beyond beautiful." Another said, "Obsessed (fire emoji)." A fan also wrote, "Face is beat." A person also wrote, "She looks ethereal. Just stunning!" One also said, "The lighting (heart eyes emoji); you look amazing."

Emily reveals plans to write a book about divorce

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 and is keen to write a book on being a young divorcee. In her interview with Vogue Australia, Emily, who is a mother to a two-year-old son, said she wants to write about young divorcees, because it's still 'such a taboo'.

She told Vogue Australia, 'I can't believe there aren't more books about first marriages failing. I've read a lot of literature about divorce, but it tends to be about families ending after children have grown up,' she told the publication. I do think so many women are divorcing at younger ages, and it's such a taboo and there's such stigma around it."

She added, "Our world has changed so much because women are making, if not the same amount of pay, more money than their partners. And then also carrying the burden of the emotional and physical responsibilities, the labour at home. Marriage isn't always as fair of a deal as it used to be, or at least how it was supposed to be. I'm not sure if it was ever a fair deal, so it shouldn't be shameful for them to walk away from that sh**** deal. I would like to write about that more."

