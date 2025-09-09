Emma Heming defends decision to move Bruce Willis to separate home amid dementia: ‘Best care’

Emma Heming Willis has responded to the criticism she faced over the choice to live apart from her husband, Bruce Willis, amid the actor’s dementia diagnosis. In a September 9 interview with Good Morning America, Emma defended the decision to move the Die Hard star into his own home. She also admitted that she knew her decision to live separately would cause a debate online. Bruce Willis’ wife on criticism on moving the actor back to his own home.

Bruce Willis’ needs are met 100% at his own home

Emma Heming Willis said that although it was a tough call to take, moving Bruce Willis into his own home “was the safest and best decision — not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls." “It's really not up for debate,” Emma added on GMA, as she informed that progressive frontotemporal dementia (FTD) had affected Bruce Willis’ movement, language, and understanding.

The caregiver advocate also argued that it was easier for Bruce Willis to receive “the best care 100% of the time” at his own home. “His needs are met 100% of the time, as well as our two young daughters. I'm not gonna take a vote on that,” the 47-year-old added.

Emma Heming Willis says caregivers are ‘judged’

After Emma Heming Willis faced criticism, Bruce Willis’ ex-wife and actress, Demi Moore, publicly defended Emma’s choice to live apart from the movie star. Moore told Oprah Winfrey that she had “so much compassion” for Emma.

Speaking of her caregiving decisions, Emma Heming Willis told Michael Strahan on GMA she felt “caregivers are so judged”. “It just goes to show that people sometimes just have an opinion versus really having the experience," she added.

Emma Heming Willis argued that dementia played out “differently in every household”. “You have to do what is right for your family and what is going to keep your loved one safe, as well as your young children," she confidently concluded.

FAQs

What is Bruce Willis diagnosed with?

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with progressive frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

What book did Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, write?

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, has written The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

When did Bruce Willis marry Demi Moore?

Bruce Willis married Demi Moore on 21 November 1987.