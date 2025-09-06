Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shares how their love endures amid his dementia battle: ‘We look at each other…’

Bruce Willis has been largely out of the public eye since his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in November 2022. However, before the diagnosis, there were small hints that all was not well at home as Willis, 70, who has always been playful and full of life, began to pull back. According to People, this was the time when his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 49, began noticing little changes; the Die Hard star was struggling to find the right words, even slipping back into a childhood stutter. Bruce Willis recently celebrated his 70th birthday with family, including ex-wife Demi Moore.

At the time, neither of them realized he was showing early signs of primary progressive aphasia (PPA), a form of FTD. “FTD can affect people in different ways and there are three different subtypes. There is one that affects behavior, one that affects speech, and then another one that can affect movement. For Bruce, it was speech,” Emma told People.

Emma Heming Willis on communicating with Bruce Willis

PPA has changed how Bruce communicates, but Emma says it has not dimmed his presence. “I feel like our love story has only grown and developed more,” she told People. Simple moments have taken on new weight-laughing together, sharing glances, sitting quietly. “It sounds woo-woo but it is just on a more cellular level. I am so grateful that he is very much here, very much a part of our day-to-day," she explained.

Emma added, "Sometimes, love does not need words. I can just sit there with Bruce, and we look at each other and we laugh and smile and that, to me, is more than anything."

Emma Heming Willis’ new book

Emma is now capturing that journey in her new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path. It is a heartfelt guide for anyone navigating life with a loved one facing a neurodegenerative disease.“Bruce is very present in his body, and there is something so lovely and wonderful about that. He is not thinking about what happened yesterday or what’s happening in the future. He is very grounded in today,” she told People.

The book hits shelves on September 9. It is available for preorder everywhere. Emma’s reflections offer both a tribute to Bruce Willis and a lifeline for caregivers navigating similar challenges.

FAQs

What is Bruce Willis’ diagnosis?

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

How does FTD affect Bruce Willis?

His diagnosis, specifically primary progressive aphasia, has limited his speech.

What does Emma Heming Willis say about their relationship?

She says love does not need words and they share a strong unspoken connection.

When was Bruce Willis diagnosed?

He was diagnosed in November 2022.