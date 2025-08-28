Bruce Willis lives separately amid dementia battle, reveals wife Emma Heming: ‘It’s what he’d want for our daughters'

Bruce Willis is living in a separate home under full-time care as he continues his battle with frontotemporal dementia, his wife Emma Heming revealed during ABC show Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special, aired August 26. Bruce Willis lives in a separate home under full-time care due to frontotemporal dementia, as revealed by his wife Emma Heming.

Emma explains why Bruce is staying separately

Emma, 49, explained that while Willis, 70, lives nearby with professional aides, she resides in a different home with their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. “Bruce would want that for our daughters… a home more tailored to their needs, not his,” she shared.

Though they live apart, the family remains close—often visiting Willis for breakfast and dinner. The author, activist and former model also recalled the early signs of his condition: “He was quieter, distant, and stopped doing things he loved—like school runs. That wasn’t like him.”

Describing the changes as scary, Emma said the decision for separate homes ensures both Willis and their daughters receive the support they need. She described the space as safe, quiet, and easier for him to navigate, calling it one of the hardest decisions of her caregiving journey.

Bruce Willis’ family publicly revealed his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023—a condition that impacts behaviour, personality, and language. According to Emma Heming Willis, his greatest challenge has been the loss of language, prompting the family to find new ways to communicate with him.

In the early stages of his diagnosis, Emma believed she would have to manage the caregiving responsibilities entirely on her own. She often stayed up through the night to ensure Bruce’s safety and chose to limit his exposure to social situations, prioritising his comfort and peace as his condition progressed.

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis relationship

Bruce Willis married model, activist Emma Heming in 2009. Prior to that, Bruce was married to actress Demi Moore, with whom he shares three daughters: Rumer (37), Scout (34), and Tallulah (31). With his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, the Pulp Fiction star has two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.