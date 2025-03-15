Emma Watson reveals why she avoids drugs and nude scenes in films: ‘Don’t want my identity as Hermione to…'

Emma Watson's portrayal of the intelligent and determined Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise has become an enduring inspiration for a generation of young women. Throughout all eight films, Watson brought to life a character who was not only brave and resourceful but also a strong role model for young girls everywhere. Apart from the Harry Potter franchise, she also appeared in films such as Beauty and the Beast, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Little Women. However, she has been on a hiatus since 2019. Emma Watson's portrayal of the endearing, shrewd Hermione Granger in Harry Potter has served as an example to a generation of young ladies(AP)

In a recent interview, Watson opened up about her decision to not take drugs or have nude scenes in movies.

“I’m not going to take off my outfit or snort cocaine in a movie, just to leave Hermione behind. I can’t play another part convincingly because I’m too nervous or paranoid to do something surprising. I don’t want my identity as Hermione to be forgotten. I’m rather pleased with her,” Watson said in an interview with The Times.

In a separate interview with The Scotsman, the actress did acknowledge that she would be open to portraying a nude character, but only if the role was essential for the development of the character or the story. “I’ve been saying since I was sixteen that I’ll do it because I’m an actress and that’s really it, if it’s an interesting character and important for the character development, and of course if it’s important to the story,” she explained.

The challenge of moving beyond a character as iconic as Hermione Granger is not lost on Watson. For any actor, it can be difficult to break free from a role that defines their career—especially when that role is part of a global phenomenon like Harry Potter. Watson has been open about the doubts she faced as she navigated her acting career beyond the magic of Hogwarts.

"I didn’t know if I believed in myself yet as an actress, outside the role of Hermione, which I knew I could do, and I did for a long time," Watson confessed in a 2012 interview with Jonathan Ross. "I didn’t know if I had other people in me or not. I did doubt myself a little bit. I think I’d just played one person, who in many ways was similar to my own personality, and I played her for ten years and I got so comfortable doing that, that the idea of coming out and playing somebody else was terrifying."