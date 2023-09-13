Ethan Hawke travelled in bus to attend premiere of his film Wildcat at TIFF: 'Three flights cancelled, then I was like…'

Actor Ethan Hawke refused to miss the premiere of his latest film, Wildcat, reported People. The People talked exclusively with him as he walked the red carpet with his daughter-actor Maya Hawke, at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. (Also Read | Ethan Hawke hated the Independence Day script so much he threw it out of his car) Ethan Hawke at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of Wildcat.(AFP)

When asked if it was true that her father had to take a Greyhound bus to attend the annual event, the Stranger Things star said, “He did! Everyone’s talking about it!” “He had to take the bus here ‘cause all the flights got cancelled,” she added as Ethan smiled beside her.

“Three flights cancelled, then I was like, ‘I’m not gonna miss this because of some airport',” Ethan said. He added, “So, I went to port authority and hopped the bus.” Ethan assured People that he wasn’t alone while travelling, adding that his wife and producing partner were along for the ride.

When questioned if he was recognised by any of the other passengers onboard or at the station, he didn't seem to think his celebrity mattered to his fellow travellers, who were probably more concerned with getting to their destinations.

“Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus,” Ethan said while noting that “nobody’s comfortable” when resorting to that particular mode of transportation. He reiterated that “nobody cares at all,” before sharing how he spent his time on the journey, according to People.

“I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it,” he shared. The actor stated that they made it all the way to customs before anyone noticed who he was.

The famed father-daughter team then discussed what it means to them to be able to collaborate on the project. “The making of the film was unspeakably special and one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Maya said.

She also opened up about how it felt to be able to have the Wildcat premiere at TIFF amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike.

“To get to be at this festival and to have approval from our union during a strike, to be here and celebrate film and independent film and to get to see this movie in an audience, which is so rare now, is just the ultimate privilege,” Maya shared of the opportunity to share the movie with fans and her peers.

Ethan, still standing beside his daughter, added that he was “really proud” of all that she’s accomplished. She returned his praises, adding that she was “really proud of him, too".

As per People, once inside the event, he said a few short words before introducing the film to audience members. “If you see anything else tonight, what you’re going to see is a young artist just circle around their father and sprint out the door, pat him on the a-- as she goes by,” he said of Maya’s work in Wildcat as audience members laughed.

The actor was gushing about his eldest child's latest project, adding, “This is one of my favourite performances I’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Wildcat follows the life of American novelist Flannery O'Connor as she struggles to publish her first book with Maya taking on the lead role with Ethan as the film’s director, reported People.