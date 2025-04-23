Exes Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino reunite, outing leave fans confused

Looks like Sydney Sweeney and ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino are giving break-up a whole new meaning -- reunion edition. The actor was spotted again with Jonathan in Florida, leaving fans wondering if this a rekindle or just a friendly outing. Also read: Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino spotted together a week after calling off their wedding Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got engaged in 2022.

Sydney Sweeney spotted with ex-fiancé

According to Dailymail, Sydney was spotted with Jonathan in Florida after calling off their engagement. The actor, 27, and the entrepreneur, 41, were seen outside their home in Florida.

Sydney and Jonathan Davino kept things low-key, with no overt PDA, but were seen walking close to each other. At one point, he appeared to casually touch her back, sparking speculation about the status of their relationship. In the pictures, Sydney did not sport her diamond engagement ring.

Sydney added a touch of sweetness to her outing with Jonathan by bringing along her new puppy Sully, whom she was spotted cradling in her arms.

Sydney and Jonathan went their separate ways in January after seven years together, with the news being confirmed publicly in March. She dressed casually for their outing, wearing oversized denim shorts paired with a white sweater and a blue and white baseball cap.

Social media was flooded with comments from fans reacting to her recent outing with Jonathan, with many curious about the nature of their renewed connection.

“Round two of ‘Wait, are they back together?’,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “What it looks like to go from Boyfriend to Fiancé to Breaking Up to Friend Zone”.

More about the couple

Following reports that the two had been living separately, a source had told People magazine that Sydney had been focusing on work amid the end of her engagement. "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," the source said about Sydney.

The source added, "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it. She is in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now."

The actor got engaged to businessman Jonathan since 2022 after first being linked in 2018. The Anyone But You actor has a new season of Euphoria in the works and is about to lead a movie adaptation of The Housemaid bestseller, plus portray real-life boxer Christy Martin and screen star Kim Novak in upcoming projects.