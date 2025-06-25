F1: The Movie to release this week. How will Brad Pitt's film fare at box office

F1, a high-budget racing drama starring Brad Pitt as a Formula One driver, is all set to hit screens worldwide, including the United States, on Friday (June 27). According to Variety, Joseph Kosinski's film is aiming for a $50 million to $60 million box office debut. US actor and producer Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the European Premier of F1 The Movie, at Cineworld Leicester Square, central London, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

How will F1 fare at box office?

The sports drama film is backed by Apple Studios, which has previously presented projects like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon. As per reports, several of its expensive productions were unable to recoup their costs at the box office, despite being critically acclaimed.

With F1, which has been made on a hefty budget of more than $200 million, Apple is said to be taking a major chance. This film needs to become a hit globally in order to justify the price tag, besides validating the banner's big screen commitment.

Several tracking services have suggested that F1 could witness a $35 million to $40 million start at the box office.

The film is looking forward to collecting a whopping $75 million or more across 77 markets around the world. It is being distributed by Warner Bros.

Taking the international popularity of the Formula One sport into consideration, audiences worldwide are expected to boost the collections for F. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton serves as one of the producers.

The movie has the backing of Jerry Bruckheimer, who earlier worked with Joseph Kosinski for the 2022 blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise in the lead.

Apple holds a $3 trillion market cap, which allows the company to see its project's success or failure in a different way compared with other production studios. Moreover, the company has multiple ways to attract more people to theaters. This includes offering moviegoers a 10 per cent discount when they purchase two or more tickets on Fandango using Apple Pay.

Going by the latest trends, F1 could race to the top of domestic box office charts upon its release on Friday, Variety reported.

What about M3GAN 2.0?

Besides F1, another keenly awaited project that hits screens this weekend is M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to 2023's M3GAN.

As per Variety, M3GAN 2.0 looks set to compete with live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake for the No. 2 spot. M3GAN 2.0 is expected to see a $20 million collection in its opening weekend. That remains low compared to the original film, which grossed $30.4 million.

Apart from them, other major films currently running in theaters are 28 Years Later and Elio.

FAQs

1. Which actors are part of F1?

The film features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem among others.

2. What's the story of F1?

It shows Brad Pitt as a Formula One driver, who is coerced out of his retirement to coach a rookie, played by Damson Idris.

3. Who’s part of the M3GAN 2.0 star cast?

Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps are there in the film.