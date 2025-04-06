Family approved? Benny Blanco's mother's sweet gesture for beau Selena Gomez wins hearts

Benny Blanco's mother seems to be approving of his relationship with Selena Gomez. In a video, posted by the singer and two-time Grammy nominee, Blanco's mom - Sandra Levin - could be seen wearing a heart-shaped necklace with Selena and Benny's photo in it. Benny Blanco's mother made as sweet gesture for Selena Gomez(Instagram/Selena Gomez)

Gomez shared a carousel post on Instagram captioned ‘sweet memories’ on Saturday, and fans were quick to spot Sandra's sweet gesture. In a video, a child can be seen playing with the necklace. When asked, ‘Lucas who’s in there', he responds, ‘Uncle Benny and Selena’.

Reacting to the video clip, which made it to Reddit, one person wrote: “I want this kind of love. I want my partner’s family to be obsessed with me.”

“Ok I absolutely love this, in a world where there are so many MILs that don’t like or support the bride for “taking away her son” this is amazing to see. Like Sandra you are that girl!!” another one posted, praising Sandra's gesture for her son's beau.

“I’m so happy for her. Benny and her seem so normal? I don’t know, I just like them together. Cuties!” a third person added.

Selena Gomez's March photo dump

Gomez welcomed April with the special ‘memories’ post. The first picture featured the actor-singer's mirror selfie. Another photo showed her and fiancee Benny Blanco's names written in sand. Selena Gomez also shared a group photo with Benny and her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Meryl Streep.

Only last month, Selena Gomez shared a hilarious video featuring Blanco, attempting to do her makeup. In the clip, the singer handed over her makeup products to her fiance. And then the chaos began. Benny Blanco first accidentally knocked the camera over. At one point, when he was dusting powder on Gomez's face, she said: “That's good, babe! Now I'm proud."