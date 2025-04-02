Brad Pitt to reprise his role as Cliff Booth in follow-up film of David Fincher's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor Brad Pitt is set to return as Cliff Booth, his stylish stuntman character from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in a follow-up project from filmmaker David Fincher. Quentin wrote the script for the new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Also Read | Maya Hawke admits she bagged Once Upon a Time in Hollywood due to 'nepotistic reasons') Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in a still from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film is set up on Netflix, where David has a first-look deal. In the 2019 movie, Brad's Cliff Booth was a charismatic, rugged stuntman and the loyal best friend of fading actor Rick Dalton, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

While Rick struggles with his declining career in 1969 Hollywood, Cliff remains his steadfast companion, often acting as his driver, handyman, and confidant. Brad's performance as Cliff earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

It remains unclear whether Leonardo will appear in the follow-up. The project took shape after Quentin shelved plans for The Movie Critic, which was supposed to be his 10th and final film.

Brad was expected to reprise his role as Cliff Booth in that project, set in the ’70s, following a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. In Quentin's novelisation of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Cliff is revealed to be a movie buff, which would have tied into the story.

The untitled project reunites Brad and David. The duo have collaborated on critically-acclaimed films such as Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

It is not rare for Quentin to write a script for another director. He earlier penned the scripts for Tony Scott’s True Romance and Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn.