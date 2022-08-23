Fast and Furious 10 shoot in Los Angeles faces protest from residents over ‘dangerous car stunts’

The tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise--Fast X--is set to return to its roots and shoot in the same Los Angeles neighbourhood where it all began all those years ago. But the residents of the locality are unhappy, threatening to protest against the film if shoot begins there. Fast and Furious has seen nine films from 2001-21, grossing over $6.6 billion at the box office. Also read: Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel talks about franchise's end

The first film in the franchise--The Fast and the Furious--was filmed in Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood. The success of the film turned the spot into a paradise for street racers, much to the chagrin of the residents. Over the years, several residents have reportedly complained to the authorities about the menace caused by illegal racing in the area. As per some reports, 178 people have lost their lives in LA in illegal street racing over the last two decades. Fast X is now set to return to the spot. A notice of filming reported by several news sites stated that the film will shoot Friday from 9 am to 2 am in front of the house owned by Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto.

But the news of the film franchise returning to the spot has not been received very kindly. An email obtained by Variety from a resident to Los Angeles City Council reads, “If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night.”

The statement adds that the protest will be in honour of the people who have lost their lives due to street racers. “We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote,” the e-mail further reads.

The report stated that Universal, the studio backing the film, did not respond to requests for comments, neither did LA City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents the area.

Fast X features a heavyweight star cast, which includes Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno. The film is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023.

