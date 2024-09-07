Florence Pugh tears up at her film, We Live in Time premiere at TIFF: ‘Watching it…’

A24’s new production starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield made not just the members of the audience but the cast of We Live In Time tear up as well. The film revolves around the couple played by Pugh and Garfield where the former is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, stage 3 and has a daughter. The room was in tears at the Princess of Whales Theatre in Toronto at the World TIFF premiere. Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield moved by their film, we Live in Time premiere at TIFF. (A24 via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Taylor Swift ‘spent time’ with Brittany Mahomes after game despite not sitting with her: ‘No bad blood'

Florence Pugh in tears

In the post-Q&A session after the screening, Pugh was spotted sobbing softly as she said, “It was so amazing, it was such a pleasure shooting this movie. Watching it…is like life unfolding and we’re all doing it right now,” as reported by Deadline. Given it's a non-linear film, the audience will get to experience the struggling couple’s highs in one frame and their lows in the next. The movie will give viewers a roller coaster ride from experiencing the moment when they first met to their struggles with Pugh’s character Almut’s struggles.

Talking about the making of the film, Garfield said, “There was a surrender that we wanted to happen in this film, a trust and letting go, and that was a theme in the film. There were moments tonight that moved me in a way that I hadn’t been moved before. (It’s about) two people who just want to live.”

Also Read: Selena Gomez joins ranks with Taylor Swift on the billionaire list thanks to Rare Beauty

Garfield and Pugh talk about working with Crowley

The movie is directed by the BAFTA-winning filmmaker John Crowley and the actors opened up about their experience with the former. Pugh shared that Crowley provided, “two weeks of special, beautiful time. We’d talk through scenes, how we felt, John was good about stopping it when it became too exciting.”

Garfield who previously worked with Crowley in 2007 shared that the birthing scene was sacred for everyone. He said, “It was hard to leave that space.” Puch added, “I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the stuff without the safety. Neither of us would be here without John’s space that he provided for us.”