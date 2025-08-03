From Miranda Kerr to Karlie Kloss: Celebrities who tied the knot with billionaires

While celebrities often enjoy wealth from their fame, some have taken it a step further by marrying billionaires. From Snapchat founder to luxury fashion moguls, a select group of stars have said ‘I do’ to some of the richest individuals in the world. However, not all of these relationships have been fairy tales; many turned into dramatic divorces, massive settlements, and even headline-hitting courtroom battles. Miranda Kerr married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017.(Instagram/mirandakerr)

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Model Miranda Kerr began dating Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel in 2014 after meeting at a Louis Vuitton event. Even though the relationship moved slowly in the beginning, they got engaged in 2016 and married in an intimate ceremony. Spiegel, with a net worth of $2.9 billion, has brought Kerr into the tech elite, according to Too Fab.

Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner

Supermodel Karlie Kloss met investor Josh Kushner in 2012. While Kloss was the more successful at the time, Kushner’s venture capital firm, Thrive Capital, has since skyrocketed, investing in companies like Instagram and Instacart. His estimated worth is $3.8 billion.

Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault

Actor Salma Hayek married French luxury tycoon Francois-Henri Pinault, the head of Kering, which owns Gucci, Balenciaga, and more. With a net worth of $40.6 billion, Pinault is one of the richest men in fashion. Hayek, according to Business Insider, resisted the marriage initially, but the couple has now been together for over 15 years. She said she did not pay heed to critics who claimed she married for money.

Jerry Hall & Rupert Murdoch

Model Jerry Hall was married to media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who is worth an estimated $24.1 billion. However, the couple’s marriage came to an abrupt end after six years in 2022 via an email. Hall, according to the BI report, was barred from sharing family secrets with the creators of Succession and was given 30 days to vacate their Bel Air estate.

Elle Macpherson & Jeffrey Soffer

Following a dramatic reunion after his helicopter tragedy, model Elle Macpherson married rich real estate entrepreneur Jeffrey Soffer. According to reports, Macpherson left with $53 million and a $26 million mansion when their marriage ended in 2017.

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana

In 2012, Janet Jackson wed Wissam Al Mana, a businessman from Qatar. He manages a multinational empire of 55 businesses, yet it is debatable how much money he is worth. Eissa, their son, is currently being co-parented by the couple, who separated in 2017.

Ellen Barkin & Ronald Perelman

In the year 2000, actress Ellen Barkin wed businessman Ronald Perelman. After suing Perelman over a botched investment in her production firm, Barkin was granted $44 million in their contentious 2006 divorce, reported TooFab.

FAQs

Q1: Which celebrity married the wealthiest billionaire?

A: Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, is worth around $40.6 billion.

Q2: Did any of these relationships end in divorce?

A: Yes. Elle Macpherson, Jerry Hall, Ellen Barkin, and Janet Jackson all divorced their billionaire spouses.

Q3: Are these marriages based on love or wealth?

A: Many of the celebs insist love was the foundation despite public skepticism about their partners’ fortunes.

Q4: Which billionaire had the most dramatic breakup?

A: Rupert Murdoch reportedly dumped Jerry Hall by email and enforced strict divorce terms.