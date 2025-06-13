AWS outage? Spotify, Vimeo, Snapchat, and FuboTV all down in US

Spotify, Vimeo, Snapchat, FuboTV, UPS, Rocket League, Discord, Etsy, and Character AI are among the major services currently experiencing outages across the United States. While the exact cause has not been confirmed, data from DownDetector shows that Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Cloudflare are all experiencing disruptions. Since many of the affected platforms rely on one or more of these cloud providers, the outages are likely connected. AWS is down in US.(REUTERS)

Google Services Down

Several core Google services are also experiencing issues, including

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Chat

Google Cloud Search

Google Docs

Google Drive

Google Meet

Google Tasks

Google Voice

A bit of YouTube

At 3:09 p.m., Google provided an update on its status page: "Our engineers are continuing to mitigate the issue and we have confirmation that the issue is recovered in some locations. We do not have an ETA on full mitigation at this point."

According to DownDetector, reports of issues with Google Cloud spiked around 2:00 p.m.

By 3:30 p.m., Google's Cloud Status page noted: "All locations except us-central1 have fully recovered. us-central1 is mostly recovered."

Cloudflare

Cloudflare, which provides infrastructure and hosting services for numerous websites and apps, reported Thursday afternoon: "We are seeing a number of services suffer intermittent failures. We are continuing to Investigate this and we will update this list as we assess the impact on a per-service level."

In a later update, the company added, "We are starting to see services recover. We still expect to see intermittent errors across the impacted services as systems handle retried and caches are filled."

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

DownDetector shows nearly 6,000 outage reports related to AWS, but Amazon has not yet issued an official statement on the cause or timeline for recovery.