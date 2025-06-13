Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi
Google Cloud site says ‘no major incidents’ amid outage; social media reacts

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2025 12:37 AM IST

Downdetector shows that 11,000 people had reported issues with Alphabet's Google Cloud services.

Google Cloud services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, although the website stated that there were no major incidents.

Google Cloud has been reportedly suffering from an outage over the last hour(AFP)

There were more than 11,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Google Cloud, according to Downdetector.

Users on social media responded to the situation with sarcastic and humorous takes.

One user wrote, “google cloud: “No major incidents”....... YOU SURE ABOUT THAT? ”

Another user said, “sorry guys there is no google cloud outage its all in your head” with a picture of the Google Cloud website.

One person wrote, “I do love how the Google Cloud Status page is always the last one to know that Google Cloud is down”

Anothr user wrote, “was coding when i started getting CORS errors for no reason, didnt even touch the backend. i open supabase and my tables are not fetching, clearly its down. i open x and i see google cloud is down on my tl as well. whats happening?”

Several users have also highlighted that other services such as Google's Gemini, Cloudflare and Firebase were also being affected by the disruption.

So far, Google has not responded to the reports about the Google Cloud and Gemini outage.

(Details awaited. Developing story)

Follow Us On