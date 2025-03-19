Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame Star ceremony becomes clashing ground for Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestine protestors: Pics
Gal Gadot, a strong supporter of Israel, saw protests during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
It was a special day for Israeli actor Gal Gadot, made less so by clashing protestors. On Tuesday, the actor was honoured with her own ‘Star’ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. While the actor was joined by her family and colleagues from Hollywood for the momentous occasion in her career, it was overshadowed by Pro-Israeli and Pro-Palestine protestors right outside the venue.
Protestors crash Gal's starry ceremony
As Gal's Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and first Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel sang praises of her during the ceremony, protestors shouted a varied mix of slogans. A few raised banners of ‘Hamas No Mas’ while other raised the Palestinian and Israeli flags. “Qatar controls Hamas, free the hostages,” read another placard.
As per a report in Variety, people also shouted, “Up up with liberation, down down with occupation” and a person said, "There’s no reason we should be celebrating an Israeli,” referring to Gal Gadot.
The ceremony began 15 minutes late but chants from the crowd were heard throughout.
Gal was joined by her husband Jaron Varsano and their four daughters--Alma, 13, Maya, 8, and Daniella, 3, and Ori, 13 months. Gal said about her journey, “I’m just a girl from a town in Israel, this star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”
Gal Gadot's support for Israel
Gal has long been a vocal supported of her home country Israel. Recently, she received an award from Anti-Defamation League. In her speech, she said, “Never did I imagine that we would witness a day of such death and destruction of Jews in our lifetime. And never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying, and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”
Gal is now seen in Disney Live Action movie, Snow White. She plays the Evil Godmother while Rachel Zegler (a vocal Pro-Palestine supporter) plays the titular princess. The film has been mired in controversy since its inception. It has received fairly positive first reviews.