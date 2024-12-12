A female James Bond? Quantum of Solace star Gemma Arterton thinks the idea is ‘too outrageous’

As the debate around a potential female James Bond continues to captivate fans, actor Gemma Arterton, known for her role in 'Quantum of Solace' (2008), has shared her thoughts on the controversial idea. (Also read: Daniel Craig reveals why he would have said no to doing Queer while playing James Bond) Daniel Craig and Gemma Arterton in a still from Quantum of Solace.(EON Productions)

What Gemma said

Arterton, who portrayed MI6 agent Strawberry Fields in the film, has expressed reservations about changing the iconic character, created by author Ian Fleming in 1935.

As per Deadline, she explained, "Isn't a female James Bond-like Mary Poppins being played by a man?"

She further said, "They talk about it, but I think people would find it too outrageous. Sometimes you just have to respect the tradition."

More details

While Arterton, a BAFTA-nominated actor, acknowledged that she had no regrets about being part of the Bond franchise, she admitted that she has been puzzled by the attention her brief appearance in the film continues to attract.

"I don't regret doing a Bond film, but I am perplexed why it has followed me around. I was only in the film for five minutes," she remarked, as per Deadline.

Her comments come amid a broader conversation about the future of the James Bond series, which has seen calls for a more diverse portrayal of the iconic spy.

Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli recently spoke about the casting of the next 007, suggesting that the role would be filled by a man, likely in his 30s, though not necessarily white.

"Every time we cast a new actor, the films change," Broccoli said in a recent interview, reflecting on the fresh direction each actor has brought to the role, as per Deadline

Broccoli also emphasized the excitement that comes with casting a new Bond, saying, "It's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction. Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different."

The current Bond, Daniel Craig, has made it clear that he doesn't have a preference for his successor, famously stating last month, "I don't care" who takes over the iconic role, as per Deadline.

Craig has portrayed James Bond in five films--'Casino Royale' (2006), 'Quantum of Solace' (2008), 'Skyfall' (2012), 'Spectre' (2015), and 'No Time to Die' (2021).

(With inputs from ANI)