Ghost turns 35: How critics got the paranormal romance classic completely wrong in 1990

Paranormal romance might not have been a new genre in 1990, but the charm of Ghost truly spoke to audiences when it was released exactly 35 years ago today. Starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, the film initially received lukewarm reviews. The story follows Sam Wheat, a banker who is murdered but remains on Earth as a ghost to protect his grieving girlfriend, Molly, from the same threat that killed him. Ghost continues to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved haunted love stories 35 years after its release.(Screenshot: Ghost Movie )

Critics couldn't foresee the success of Ghost

Every movie buff knows how Ghost went on to gain classic status, thanks to its massive box office haul and the lasting affection it has received over the years. However, the People’s Critic was not impressed when it first came out. The review mocked the film’s serious treatment of ghosts, Demi Moore’s crying, and even compared Swayze’s ghost-training scenes to a “Yoda moment.” Calling it “dopily written,” the reviewer was clearly unimpressed with Jerry Zucker’s direction.

It read, "If making bad movies qualifies as a deadly sin, [Bruce Joel] Rubin and Zucker had better start pushing all their emotion into the pit of their stomachs right now so they have a fighting chance when those little devils in the black outfits come after them.”

Ghost might not have completely won over critics, but that didn’t stop it from achieving massive success at the box office. According to Business Insider, the film grossed more than $506 million, making it the highest-grossing film of 1990, surpassing even the iconic Home Alone.

The film’s success wasn’t limited to the box office. It won three prestigious Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Whoopi Goldberg, who played the quirky psychic Oda Mae Brown.

Ghost went on to become an iconic film

Beyond numbers and awards, Ghost gave us unforgettable scenes – none more iconic than the pottery wheel moment set to Unchained Melody. This scene became a pop culture phenomenon, inspiring everything from memes and parodies to a Broadway musical adaptation.

While audiences laughed and cried with the film, the shooting process wasn’t always fun for the cast. Patrick Swayze once shared with PEOPLE that filming certain scenes, such as touching the dummy version of his character’s body, triggered painful memories of his father’s funeral. These raw emotions added depth to his performance and resonated with viewers worldwide.

A report from Gold Derby later revealed that Paramount Studios originally wanted Tina Turner to play the role of Oda Mae. But both Swayze and director Jerry Zucker believed Whoopi Goldberg was perfect for the part. They even traveled to Mississippi to persuade her to join the project, and their conviction paid off.

The unique blend of comedy, romance, drama, and the paranormal made Ghost a standout film that continues to define 90s cinema. It proved that love, quite literally, can transcend death.

FAQs

Which actors worked in the movie Ghost?

Some popular actors who worked in the movie Ghost include Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tony Goldwyn.

Why did Sam get killed in Ghost?

Sam Wheat gets killed in Ghost by a low-level criminal, Willie Lopez. Sam’s business partner hires him to rob and murder him.

How much did Ghost collect at the box office?

According to Business Insider, Ghost, released in 1990, collected $506 million at the box office.