Gina Rodriguez, Joe LoCicero expecting second baby? Red carpet hint sends fans buzzing

Gina Rodriguez is expecting her second child. The Jane the Virgin actress recently showed off her baby bump Thursday night at Madison Square Garden during a Netflix event for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight. Rodriguez walked the red carpet alone at first. According to E! News, she wore a black floral gown and the bump was visible. After a few photos, her husband, Joe LoCicero, joined her. He smiled and put his hand on her stomach. They didn’t say anything, but the gesture made it clear. Gina Rodrigue explained that being in the spotlight makes it hard to keep anything personal.(Getty Images via AFP)

The couple have been married since 2019. They met a few years before that, in 2016, on the set of Jane the Virgin. He had a short role in one episode.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero’s family

Rodriguez and LoCicero have one son already - Charlie. He was born in 2022. They haven’t shared much about him. No big announcement at the time. No photos either. Rodriguez has posted a little, but not often.

“I wanna post everything about him but I limit it. I know at some point I'm gonna have to stop because it's his life, but I'm just so in love,” she told People in January.

She said Charlie is very expressive. “His communication is unbelievable. And I'm so grateful for it because he communicates what he wants, what he needs, his boundaries-he's teaching me boundaries,” she said.

Proposal details kept quiet

When they got engaged in 2018, Rodriguez chose not to share how it happened. She told E! News she wanted to keep that moment private. "That I'm gonna keep to myself, that I don't think I'm gonna ever share that,” she said. “Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure," she added.

She explained that being in the spotlight makes it hard to keep anything personal. “The blessing is that you get to do what you love every day and you have so many incredible people supporting you. But then the little curse is that nothing's a secret anymore, you don't get to hold anything to yourself. So I'm gonna hold that one for as long as I can," Rodriguez explained.

Now, with another baby on the way, the couple seems to be staying true to that approach. A quiet reveal. No statement. Just a moment they shared on their own terms.

