Golden Globe Awards 2024: When and where to stream live from different parts, red carpet, host, guests, and more

As Oscar season kicks off, the first stop on the award show circuit is the 81st Golden Globes, taking place on Sunday, January 7th. The red carpet glamour, followed by the ceremony broadcast with comedian Jo Koy taking up the host mic, promises a night of laughs, tears, and unexpected wins. Get ready for the 2024 Golden Globes with predictions, suggestions, and behind-the-scenes insights. This guide provides all the information you need to watch the event, including details on the channel, streaming options, and the best post-show recaps. Replicas of Golden Globe statues appear behind the podium at the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 date and time

For those in the United States, you can watch the ceremony live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel starting at 8 pm Eastern Time. On the West Coast, it will be aired at 5 pm. Whereas (6.30 am IST).

Golden Globe Awards 2024 live streaming options

Stream the Golden Globes live this Sunday! As per CBS, the Golden Globes will be live-streamed on both the CBS app and Paramount+. Notably, live access on both platforms requires a Showtime subscription. Viewers without Showtime can access the ceremony the next day, that is Monday. Alternatively, the Golden Globes will be simulcast live on several live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 red carpet time

The red carpet glamour will begin at 6:30 PM Eastern, followed by the ceremony broadcast at 8 PM.

Who will host the Golden Globe Awards 2024?

The three-hour show will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Among the starry list of presenters are Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Affleck and Dua Lipa and more. Other presenters include Angela Bassett, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Annette Bening, Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner, Jonathan Bailey, Orlando Bloom and Will Ferrell.

GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEES 2024

The Barbenheimer craze has reached the Golden Globes, with Greta Gerwig's Barbie leading the nominations with 9 nods, closely followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with 8 nods.

Films nominated for Best Motion Picture

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

best motion picture musical or comedy category

Barbie

Air

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

