Golden Globes 2024: Jo Koy jokes about Robert De Niro's late fatherhood, says 'How you'd get her pregnant at 80?'

Robert De Niro did not escape the attention of host Jo Koy at the Golden Globes ceremony. The 80 year-old star, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon, found himself mentioned in the opening monologue of host Jo Koy. The comedian took note about Robert De Niro welcoming his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen last year. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Taylor Swift unimpressed by host's joke about her, Elizabeth Debicki wins) Robert de Niro is nominated for a Golden Globe for Killers of the Flower Moon. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)(AFP)

Golden Globes joke

In his opening monologue, Jo Koy joked about Robert De Niro's latest performance. He said: "I'm a fan, I'm fanning out, I love you Robert. Decade after decade, he just kills it, every single time, I don't know how you do it. Your last performance is going to be your greatest performance ever. How you'd get her pregnant at 80? CGI? CGI!"

This is not the first time that the news of Robert De Niro becoming a dad so late in his life has caused a reaction. In June, Actor-comedian Amy Schumer had commented on it on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and said: "Everyone is like, ‘Congrats!’ If it was Jane Fonda, people would call the police. It is weird. It doesn’t make me comfortable.”\

Robert on becoming a dad

Robert De Niro welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen last year in April. The actor, who started dating Chen, 45, in 2021, reacted to the news of welcoming his seventh child and said, “It feels great. I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual.”

Robert De Niro has a son Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He had previously adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51, from a previous relationship. In 1995, the Academy Award winner had welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, with Toukie Smith. He also has son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

