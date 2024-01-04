Golden Globes 2024: Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried among first batch of presenters

Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The show announced its first batch of presenters on Wednesday. Others taking the stage will be Julia Garner, George Lopez, and Justin Hartley. (Also Read – Golden Globes 2024: 5 funniest speeches from the awards ceremony over the years. Watch) Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Golden Globe Awards(Invision)

Return of Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is returning to the Globes a year after she won best actress in a drama film for Everything Everywhere All at Once, delivering a poignant acceptance speech (and a semi-serious threat to beat up the piano player who started to cut her off).

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest indicator that stars are likely to return to the show as it continues to attempt a return to form after several scandal-tarnished years. The show is known for its boozy celebration of film and television and as an early stop for awards season contenders.

About this year's Golden Globes

Comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year’s comedy film Easter Sunday, will host the Globes. Organisers cited his “infectious energy and relatable humour” in announcing Jo would headline the event.

Barbie is the top nominee this year, followed closely by Oppenheimer. Films nominated for best motion picture drama include Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Celine Song’s Past Lives, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest.

In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, Barbie was joined by Ben Affleck’s Air, Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Todd Haynes’ May December and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Succession was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods, including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu’s The Bear.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on January 8 at 6:30 AM.

