Greta Gerwig teases details about her next film after Barbie: ‘I’m having recurring nightmares’

Greta Gerwig's Barbie emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year. The director, in a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that during the film's opening weekend in July, she hid in the back of the theater during screenings in order to see the audience's reaction. Greta also teased that she has started working on her next. (Also read: When Timothée Chalamet visited Greta Gerwig on Barbie set: ‘I should have been in this’) Director Greta Gerwig said she is already working on her next film.(AP)

What Greta said

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Greta said at the BFI London Film Festival, "I went around to different theaters and sort of stood in the back, and would then also turn up the volume if I felt it wasn’t playing at the perfect level." The director then revealed that she also caught one woman laugh out loud over a joke about the Proust Barbie, which is a specific one-liner she kept in the film. Greta shared that at this moment she was glad to witness that the specific joke made sense to that audience member.

About Greta's next project

When asked about what the director is working on next, Greta revealed, "I’m in the writing process, and it’s hard because I’m having recurring nightmares.” Greta Gerwig has directed two feature films, Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), both of which were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

About Barbie

Barbie grossed a whopping $1 billion in the global box office, making Greta Gerwig the only solo female director to achieve that feat. Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film's premise read, "After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world."

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film added, "The pink is a curious cover to stage a clever satire. Greta doesn't take potshots only at Mattel, a co-producer and enabler of this adaptation, for some of its regressive business decisions, but in one scene, also aims one at the production house Warner Bros for how it mishandled the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. However, at one point, the satire feels self-defeating. After the Barbies lead the Kens on by baiting them to mansplain them, they also instigate them against each other, which ends up reinforcing the stereotype that the reason men fight against each other is because of the women."

