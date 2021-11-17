Harry Potter reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and others to ‘return to Hogwarts’ for HBO Max special

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and others will reunite for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts special on HBO Max. The announcement was made on the Harry Potter films' official Instagram page on Tuesday.

The cast members of the Harry Potter films have not made a public appearance together since the premiere of the last film in the franchise, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2, in July 2011. They will reunite in the retrospective special which is set to premiere on HBO Max on New Year's Day (January 1), 2022.

On Instagram, the official handle of the Harry Potter films posted a video to celebrate the first film of the Harry Potter franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which premiered 20 years ago on November 16, 2001. The video was captioned, “For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on @HBOMax.”

According to HBO Max - where all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise can be streamed - the project will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations”. Several actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, and many others, will be joining Daniel, Emma and Rupert.

Also read: Tom Felton on Emma Watson dating rumours, equation with Harry Potter co-stars

Emma shared her memories of Hogwarts and the Harry Potter films as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone completed 20 years of its release. She wrote: "Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting... But I damn well knew! And still know." She signed off: "I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too - I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked. Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads."