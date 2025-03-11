Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to 'get out of debt' and fix up home, says will post 'fetish' content

Actor Jessie Cave, who famously played Ron Weasley's girlfriend Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has joined OnlyFans, the adult content platform. Appearing on her own podcast, Before We Break Up, the actor admitted to joining OnlyFans, clarifying that her content will not be sexual in nature. (Also read: HBO's Harry Potter series nears final cast decisions with Paapa Essiedu as Snape) Jessie Cave played Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter films.

Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans

Over the weekend, Jessie Cave revealed on her social media profiles that she would be joining OnlyFans, the platform known for subscription-based adult content. She said in an Instagram video that she will be offering subscribers “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff.” While OnlyFans is known for sexual content, creators can post other stuff too. Jessie Cave specified that her content will not be sexual in nature. “It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual,” she said.

On her self-titled Substack, the actor went into further detail about her decision to join OnlyFans. She wrote, “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

About Jessie Cave

The British actor studied Illustration and Animation at Kingston University, London, and worked backstage in various theatres before deciding to pursue acting. Cave studied stage management at RADA, but later applied to drama school. She was ready to go to The Oxford School of Drama when she got the part in Harry Potter. Jessie beat over 7000 girls to play Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Her character was paired opposite Rupert Grint's Ron Weasley. She reprised her role in the final two Harry Potter films. Since then, Jessie has done minor episodic roles in a number of British TV shows.