‘Haterssss’? Kim Kardashian reacts to being left out of sisters' Christmas video

Holiday cheer met a dash of internet intrigue as Kim Kardashian took to social media with a playful "Haterssss?" after being unintentionally absent from her sisters' Christmas video. The Kardashians take great pride in celebrating Christmas, and fans are especially worried about Kim, the opulent queen, being left out of the celebrations. Meanwhile, every other member of the family showed their lip-syncing skills to Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me in a video that was uploaded on Sunday. Kardashian -Jenners(Instagram)

Also read: Kardashians, Paris Hilton, Reese Witherspoon, and others give a peek into their Christmas celebrations

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at Kardashian Christmas video

The video which was posted on social media starred all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner. As Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me played in the background, each of them took turns lip-syncing. Suddenly, Kylie realized she couldn't find Kimberly, but she playfully decided to make light of it and posted the video with the same caption to tease her sister.

On Instagram, Kylie shared the video with the caption "We couldn't find Kimberly." Interestingly, the video was filmed right at Kim's house. However, Kim didn't let it pass, and her quick response in the comments section had fans rushing to witness the family drama.

“Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!!” The 43 year old supermodel wrote in response concluding the statement with ‘Hatersss.’

While the playful jab sent social media into a tizzy, some fans couldn't resist roasting the fam for leaving Kim out in the cold. A fan wrote “Kim was somewhere making tik toks with north”, others said “It’s not going to be iconic without Kimberly please reshoot”, “Kim's probably searching for her diamond earrings”, Some even took a jab at her Christmas gift wrapping and wrote “Kimberly must be crying about her horrendous Christmas wrapping.”

Before the party, Kim also posted a video to Instagram, giving fans a preview of how lavish she got for the winter wonderland celebration.