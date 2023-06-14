‘He had the body. He had the strength…’, Did Sylvester Stallone really admit to Arnold being superior action hero?

The age-old debate of Arnold Schwarzenegger versus Sylvester Stallone has been reignited, and this time it's Stallone who's throwing in the towel. In a surprising twist, the legendary Rocky and Rambo actor made a shocking admission about his long-time rival, conceding that Schwarzenegger was the superior action hero. The age-old debate of Arnold Schwarzenegger versus Sylvester Stallone has been reignited.

During a recent appearance in Schwarzenegger's documentary film, Stallone openly acknowledged the Austrian powerhouse's dominance in the genre. He pointed to the iconic film "First Blood" as a turning point in action cinema, where physicality took precedence over dialogue.

Stallone confessed, "I saw that there was an opportunity, 'cause no one else was doing this...except some other guy from Austria, who doesn't need to say much." The reference to Schwarzenegger was met with applause from fans who had witnessed their fierce on-screen rivalry for decades.

Stallone didn't hold back in his praise for Schwarzenegger, acknowledging his superior physique and strength. "He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character. I had to get my ass kicked constantly, whereas Arnold, he never got hurt much. And I'm going, 'Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you'd come back with a Band-Aid,'" Stallone confessed, laying bare his admiration for his colleague.

Schwarzenegger, in return, expressed his respect for Stallone's impact on his own career, stating that without Stallone's motivation and the rivalry they shared in the '80s, he wouldn't have been driven to accomplish the kind of movies and hard work he did. Despite their fierce competition, the two action legends have collaborated on several films, with "Escape Plan" being the standout where they shared the most screen time.

The admission by Stallone has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, igniting a new wave of discussions among fans and critics alike. The once-mighty rivalry has now evolved into a mutual admiration, as these two titans of action cinema acknowledge each other's contributions.

Whether you're Team Schwarzenegger or Team Stallone, one thing is certain: their legacy as action heroes will forever be etched in cinematic history. The torch has been passed, and the era of Arnold Schwarzenegger's reign as the ultimate action hero has been solidified, thanks to the humble admission from none other than Sylvester Stallone himself.