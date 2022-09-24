Heart of Stone first look: Alia Bhatt joins Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan to perform deadly stunts in Netflix thriller. Watch

The first look at Netflix’s upcoming action thriller Heart of Stone was unveiled by the streaming platform on Saturday night. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and marks Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut as well. The video features first footage from the film as well as several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the high-octane action sequences. The video was revealed at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The event saw announcement or teaser/trailer release of over 120 titles on the platform from around the world. Also read: Alia Bhatt shoots Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in desert, fans spot her baby bump

The video opens with long shots of a bike speeding through a coastal road and a desert. A voice over says, “You know what you signed up for--no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.” Amid montages of bleak neighbourhoods, the video then gives the first look at Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone. The video then gives a behind-the-scenes look at some of the action and stunt sequences from the film, while also giving a sneak peek at how they turn out in the film.

There is a glimpse of Jamie Dornan as well as Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with the film, followed by several shots of breakneck action sequences. “Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic. It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain,” says Gal Gadot, who plays CIA agent Rachel Stone, the protagonist.

Alia Bhatt, who is making her international debut with the film, appears in some BTS footage in the video, where she says, “It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.” The video also reveals that her character in the film is called Keya Dhawan, but does not reveal more details about her.

Alia shot several action sequences for the film while heavily pregnant. Some pictures of the actor shooting scenes with her baby bump visible surfaced on the internet earlier this year. In an interview with Variety, Alia said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, is planned to be the beginning of a franchise similar to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. Apart from Gal, Jamie, and Alia, the film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. The film will release on Netflix next year.

