Helen McCrory was also seen in James Bond fillms.
Helen McCrory, known for roles in Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders, dies at 52

  • Helen McCrory's husband Damian Lewis shared the news on Twitter. Harry Potter fans will remember the actor as Narcissa Malfoy from the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 10:04 PM IST

Hollywood actor Helen McCrory has died, aged 52. She was known for roles in films like Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders.

Her husband Damian Lewis took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so b rightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."


The English star also featured in James Bond film, Skyfall and Martin Scorsese’s Hugo. Fans of Harry Potter will remember her as Narcissa Malfoy. She played a character called Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders. In the 2006 film The Queen, she played Cherie Blair, wife of former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Helen first appeared in the Harry Potter franchise in The Half-Blood Prince as Narcissa Malfoy. She went on to reprise the role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Apart from films and TV roles, Helen was prolific on stage too.


