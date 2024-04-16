Henry Cavill expecting first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso: 'I'm very excited'

Get ready for some super-babies! Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. He considered the same on the red carpet of an event he attended on Monday night. (Also read: Rooney Mara debuts baby bump at Berlin Film Festival, expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix) British actor Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the film Argylle.(AFP)

Congratulations, dad-to-be!

The Justice League star spoke to Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and shared the happy news. "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that,” he told a mediaperson when asked about becoming a dad.

Henry and Natalie have been dating for more than two years. They recently attended the London premiere of the actor's movie Argylle. They went Instagram official in April 2021 when they shared a photo of themselves playing chess together to their profiles. "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill wrote in a caption. In her post, Natalie wrote, "Teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

What's next for Henry Cavill?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is directed by Guy Ritchie. The movie is a fictional retelling of Operation Postmaster, a 1941-42 raid on German and Italian ships off the coast of West Africa, carried out by a commando unit formed by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Special Operations Executive, a group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

Based on a novel by Damien Lewis and declassified files from the British War Department, the film sees Major Gus March-Phillipps, played by Henry Cavill, leading his team of misfits to fight the Nazis with what are deemed "ungentlemanly" war tactics.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is out in cinemas globally from April 19.