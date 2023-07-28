How Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are ‘very strong’ and ‘doing great’ after eight months of dating

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been having a lovely summer romance. Brad Pitt Sends Ines de Ramon Pink Peonies for Valentine’s Day(Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

The couple first came into the public eye eight months ago, and a source close to de Ramon, 32, tells PEOPLE that they are still “very strong” and “doing great.” The insider also says that they have been spending a lot of time in Europe, where they enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other.

“It’s obvious to anyone who sees them together,” the insider says. A source close to Pitt, 59, tells PEOPLE that he’s been in Europe for the summer, where he was working on a Formula One racing movie until the SAG-AFTRA strike put the production on hold.

“He still has a place at Chateau Miraval and has been staying there and other places in Europe,” the source adds.

“And Ines has been flying in to see him several times." Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together at a Los Angeles concert in November. Sources told PEOPLE then that they had actually been dating for “a few months” before that. Pitt had previously dated women like Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski after he and Angelina Jolie broke up in 2016.

Meanwhile, de Ramon and her former husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, quietly split in May 2022 after three years of marriage. She reportedly met Pitt through a mutual friend. The two have been seen together at various events, such as the Los Angeles Babylon premiere party and Pitt’s 59th birthday party at a Hollywood restaurant, both in December.

“They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy,” a source told PEOPLE then.

Pitt and de Ramon then celebrated 2023 with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they stayed for New Year’s Eve and the next few days.

On Valentine’s Day, the jewelry designer was seen in Los Angeles holding a big bouquet of pink peonies, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in February that Pitt was the one who sent the romantic flowers to his lover.

Although Pitt was not there with her for the holiday being busy in New York City filming his new movie Wolves jewelry designer de Ramon looked very happy with the sweet gesture.

She smiled as she held the flowers, and also had a long baguette under one arm to complete her Valentine’s treats.

Exclusive Source: PEOPLE