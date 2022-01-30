How Tick, Tick Boom director Lin Manuel Miranda knew Andrew Garfield was in Spider-Man: No Way Home before it released

For close to two years, Andrew Garfield denied in every interview, media interaction, and public appearance that he was appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite rumours that he and Tobey Maguire - who had both played Spider-Man in different films - were a part of the film, Andrew kept denying.

However, at least one person saw through the actor's lie. In 2020, when the news about him being cast in No Way Home first surfaced, Andrew was shooting for musical drama Tick, Tick... Boom! The film's director Lin Manuel Miranda revealed in a recent interaction that even though Andrew tried to hide this news, the actor inadvertently revealed it to him when they were filming back in 2020.

During his recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lin was asked by the host Jimmy Fallon if Andrew Garfield told him about his Spider-Man appearance while they were making Tick, Tick... Boom! The director responded, "He didn't but let me tell you a story. The day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming and between shots, I quietly went over to him and was like, 'Andrew, are you in the new Spider-Man?'"

He then added that the way Andrew exclaimed in a high pitch in response was enough to make him understand that he was trying too hard to hide it. Lin proceeded to add, "His exact reaction was, 'What? Shut up! Haha! Shut up' and I walked away thinking, 'Oh, he is in the new Spider-Man'." Andrew himself had revealed that he was doing No Way Home to only three people - his parents and brother.

Spider-Man: No Way Home released in December and has since gone to become one of the highest-grossing films of all-time. With a gross of over $1.6 billion, it is the most successful pandemic-era film.

Andrew was already having a good 2021 prior to that as Tick, Tick... Boom! received rave reviews upon its release in November. His performance in the film earned him a Golden Globe nomination as well.

