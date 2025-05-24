‘I’m a lazy 50 year old bougie b**ch’: Hot mic catches adorable comment from Pedro Pascal at Ballerina premiere

Trust Pedro Pascal to have nothing to do with a movie and still becoming the most talked about person at its premiere. The actor attended the grand unveiling of Ballerina, a spin-off from the John Wick universe of movies, on Thursday in London. Among his many moments and videos from the premiere, a particular sassy one has caught fans' attention. Ana de Armas, left, and Pedro Pascal react as they pose for photographers upon arrival at World premiere of the film 'Ballerina' in London, Thursday.(Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

Pedro Pascal takes over Ballerina premiere

Pedro Pascal caused a stir as he moved through the crowds on the red carpet, which was flanked by hundreds of fans. 'John Wick' Keanu Reeves smiled as he noticed the screams and joy Pedro's appearance inspired among fans and film's lead star Ana de Armas flashed the biggest smile on seeing him.

Later, in the film theatre, a person caught a hilarious moment on camera. Pedro was walking up the stairs to his seat. He turns around and says to a person, “HELL NO! I’m a lazy 50 year old bougie b**ch.” He also delivers the line in the sassiest way possible. The fans were also surprised by Pedro's funny take on being made to walk up the stairs.

The video was shared by content creator Sam Cornforth who captioned it, “My new favourite video on my camera roll. ❤️🥸💅 First ever world premiere with my brother? ✔️ Be a lazier, more boujie b!tch going forward? ✔️ Work with @pascalispunk in the future.”

Pedro Pedro Pedro love

Internet, which already knee-deep in love with Pedro these days, found another reason to stay obsessed. “And that my friends, is why we love him,” read a comment on Sam's video. “The best video the internet has ever seen,” read another. “I wanna know what the guy asked him to do,” said a fan. “I find this hilarious. I can watch it 50 more times.🤣🤣”

About Ballerina

Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). The John Wick franchise is headlined by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.

Packed with hard-hitting action, immersive world-building, and jaw-dropping stunts, the film delivers everything that has become a hallmark of the John Wick franchise.

It will feature a cameo appearance by Reeves as Wick alongside Ian McShane as Winston and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

Meanwhile, Pedro is a busy man himself. He was last seen in the latest episode of The Last of Us season 2, and has Fanstastic Four and Materialists up for release next. His film Eddington also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.