Pedro Pascal's sister Lux says she ‘burst into tears’ during his The Last of Us death scene: 'It's not the first time'

The death of Pedro Pascal's character in the second season of The Last of Us came as a shock to many fans. The actor's sister, Lux Pascal, is now reacting to the tragic scene in the second episode of the hit HBO show. Lux was speaking to Remezcla on the red carpet at the 2025 Platino Awards, where she shared that she had an emotional reaction to the scene and admitted that she ‘didn’t like it' at all. (Also read: Crew member wanders into frame in new The Last of Us episode, internet has a field day: ‘GoT coffee cup all over again’) Siblings Lux Pascal and Pedro Pascal pose after the screening of the film Eddington at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)

What Pedro's sister said

Lux said, "I saw it and I have to say that being Pedro Pascal's sister, I knew how that episode would end. I knew what was going to happen. But even so, I saw it and I wanted to throw the iPad. I mean I burst into tears."

She went on to add, "This is not the first time he's done it to me. It's not the second time he's done it to me. I think it's the fourth time he's done it to me. Because how many deaths has he had? Game of Thrones, Equalizer 2, The Last of Us - each is more violent than the other... seeing my brother die that way, I didn't like it at all."

About The Last of Us

The Last of Us, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO, is based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog. Set 20 years in the future, it shows a world ravaged by a fungal epidemic that turns the infected into zombie-like creatures.

Pedro was recently at the Cannes Film Festival with his new film Eddington, directed by Ari Aster. He and Lux posed on the red carpet together after the premiere. Pedro is also gearing up for the release of the romantic drama Materialists, which stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans. It is directed by Celine Song of Past Lives fame.