Who is Anne Hathaway's husband? Actress opens up on deep bond with Adam Schulman, ‘He is a dream partner’

Anne Hathaway is one of the most known faces in Hollywood, and has often spoken about about her love of being a mom and a wife. She is married to actor and producer Adam Schulman. The couple share two sons.

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Oscars on Sunday.(Gregory Bull/Invision/AP)

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Hathaway opened up about her husband in a recent interview, calling him “the most amazing person I have ever met.”

Who is Anne Hathaway’s husband?

Hathaway married Adam Schulman in a private ceremony in California on September 29, 2012.

“He is the most amazing person I have ever met,” she told People in a recent interview. “He is a dream partner.”

“He’s the one who keeps me on the floor when the rest of the world is spinning,” she added.

Schulman is also an actor and producer, with credits on screen and behind the camera.

Per InStyle, Hathaway said that their relationship is “long-term and deep.”

Read More | Anne Hathaway named ‘World’s Most Beautiful’ star 2026 by People magazine; actor reflects on her most iconic roles

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{{^usCountry}} “He’s the one who’s there before the interviews, during the projects and after the awards,” said Hathaway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s the one who’s there before the interviews, during the projects and after the awards,” said Hathaway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans have pointed out that every time she talks about a new film or promotion, she mentions how Schulman supports her. “They don’t post a lot but when she mentions him you can tell she really loves him,” one fan remarked on social media. Kids and motherhood {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans have pointed out that every time she talks about a new film or promotion, she mentions how Schulman supports her. “They don’t post a lot but when she mentions him you can tell she really loves him,” one fan remarked on social media. Kids and motherhood {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Devil Wears Prada star is the mother of two children. Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born in March 2016 and Jack Shulman was born in November 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Devil Wears Prada star is the mother of two children. Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born in March 2016 and Jack Shulman was born in November 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She has kept their faces largely hidden from cameras but has been vocal about how they transformed her life. “The most important part of my life by far are my kids,” she told People. “Everything else feels secondary when I’m with them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has kept their faces largely hidden from cameras but has been vocal about how they transformed her life. “The most important part of my life by far are my kids,” she told People. “Everything else feels secondary when I’m with them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Hathaway has also spoken multiple times about the challenging aspects of motherhood, including her own previous battle with infertility. She and Schulman chose to share that aspect of their experience “because it felt honest and it might help someone else,” she told InStyle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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