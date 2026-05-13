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Who is Anne Hathaway's husband? Actress opens up on deep bond with Adam Schulman, ‘He is a dream partner’

Anne Hathaway spoke out about her husband Adam Schulman, calling him “the most amazing person I have ever met.”

May 13, 2026 08:11 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Anne Hathaway is one of the most known faces in Hollywood, and has often spoken about about her love of being a mom and a wife. She is married to actor and producer Adam Schulman. The couple share two sons.

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Oscars on Sunday.(Gregory Bull/Invision/AP)

Hathaway opened up about her husband in a recent interview, calling him “the most amazing person I have ever met.”

Who is Anne Hathaway’s husband?

Hathaway married Adam Schulman in a private ceremony in California on September 29, 2012.

“He is the most amazing person I have ever met,” she told People in a recent interview. “He is a dream partner.”

“He’s the one who keeps me on the floor when the rest of the world is spinning,” she added.

Schulman is also an actor and producer, with credits on screen and behind the camera.

Per InStyle, Hathaway said that their relationship is “long-term and deep.”

Read More | Anne Hathaway named ‘World’s Most Beautiful’ star 2026 by People magazine; actor reflects on her most iconic roles

Hathaway has also spoken multiple times about the challenging aspects of motherhood, including her own previous battle with infertility. She and Schulman chose to share that aspect of their experience “because it felt honest and it might help someone else,” she told InStyle.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Who is Anne Hathaway's husband? Actress opens up on deep bond with Adam Schulman, ‘He is a dream partner’
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