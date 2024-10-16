Internet calls Al Pacino ‘father of the year’ after he reveals that his 16 month old son 'texts him from time to time'

Al Pacino might be busy with his projects but he makes sure to communicate with his youngest son, 16 month old Roman. The 84 year-old actor became a father after he welcomed his first child with his 30-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah in June last year. Now, in a new interview with BBC, Al opened up about being a father and how he co-parents Roman with Noor. However, his surprising response has caught the attention of the internet. (Also read: Al Pacino recalls ‘frightening’ near-death experience after contacting Covid-19) Al Pacino opened up about being a father to his youngest son Roman.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Al texts his 16 month old

During the chat, Al said, "He does text me from time to time. Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it’s fun.”

Reactions to Al's comment

Several users on social media were confused with the veteran actor's comment as how can a 16 month old baby text? One comment read, “What 16 month old is coherently texting or able to comprehensively read one!!” A second comment read, “He's old. Maybe he confused him with another child.” Al also shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo, as well as Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

A user hilariously commented, “A 16 month old baby is texting and I can’t get a response from a grown man… Do better fellas!!” Another user said, “Father of the year!” “My sons didn’t start texting until 19 months. I had no idea that we were so behind developmentally,” read a comment.

Al's new memoir Sonny Boy, deals with his life, career in Hollywood and more. Launched by Penguin Random House, it released on October 8. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Johnny Depp's directorial Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness, set for a December 5 release.