Al Pacino recalls ‘frightening’ near-death experience after contacting Covid-19

Veteran actor Al Pacino had recently revealed how he survived a scary bout with Covid-19 during the pandemic in 2020, where he almost had a near-death experience. In a new interview with BBC, the Oscar-winning actor said how 'frightening' the entire incident was. (Also read: Al Pacino is clueless why he doesn't have a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame)

He recounted the day and detailed, “When I opened my eyes, there were five paramedics in my living room. There were two doctors who looked like space spacemen. And there was an ambulance in front of my house. There was something. Then there was nothing. Not no fall, no anything. There was just nothing. Which was uh, in retrospect, was sort of frightening.”

He then quipped, “No white tunnels. No. Nothing. It's like Shakespeare says in To be or not to be. No more.” In the same interview, Al also talked about his iconic role in The Godfather, and how the producers of that Francis Ford Coppola film did not think of him to be suitable for the role. The actor's performance went on to earn him an Academy Award nomination.

The veteran actor had shared that it was his assistant Michael Quinn immediately took action and contacted the paramedics.

In 2023, Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed their first child, a son named Roman Pacino. He is is father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant.

His new memoir Sonny Boy, deals with his life, career in Hollywood and more. Launched by Penguin Random House, it released on October 8. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Johnny Depp's directorial Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness, set for a December 5 release.