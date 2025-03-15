Internet impressed with Nolan for shooting The Odyssey on real location, without CGI: ‘Stuff like this is so unheard of’

Christopher Nolan is currently busy with the shoot of his next film The Odyssey. Several pictures of the shoot emerged on the internet, where the director was seen with Tom Holland and other extras dressed as warriors on a boat in Greece. The shoot took place on a wooden ship in the sea outside of Methoni, Greece. A fan took to Instagram to share how impressive it is that Nolan chose to film in a live location when he could have easily taken the easy route and done it inside a studio with green screens instead. (Also read: Leaked pics from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey set reveal Tom Holland's look; internet spots historical inaccuracies) Christopher Nolan's next film will release in theatres next year.

Christopher Nolan shoots The Odyssey

A fan took to Instagram to comment on Nolan's decision to shoot The Odyssey on location and said, “It is rare to see things like this in modern movie blockbusters. If you notice anything about these pictures, they have no green screens! No CGI! This man built a boat, put it in the ocean and filmed scenes! With the film reportedly having a 250 million budget, stuff like this is so unheard of nowadays. They would normally build a boat and stick it in front of a green screen. This is why Christopher Nolan is one of the goats (Greatest of all time). If it really is true that the entirety of the film is going to be shot on location. It does seem that the 6/6 cyclops puppet bits are going to be filmed in Nestors Cave in Greece? It is why his movies are so f***ing fantastic!”

He added, “I cannot wait to see what story Nolan is going to tell with these backdrops! The set photos look like there are some extras in their armour and it just looks glorious. Take a look at Tom Holland in costume! I don't care what you say but the more and more things I see and hear about this, it may just be the greatest film of this century.”

More reactions

Reacting to the post, many more fans joined in the conversation in the comments section. One said, “I love Nolan’s practical effects and barely any use of CGI or green screen.” A second fan noted, “Nolan movies are one of few worth going to theaters for.” A comment read, “That's what happens when you properly use your budget, with people who are passionate about the art.”

The all-star Universal Pictures production is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem. It features an ensemble cast which includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Benny Safdie. The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.