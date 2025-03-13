Leaked pics from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey set reveal Tom Holland's look; internet spots historical inaccuracies

Christopher Nolan is busy filming his next film, The Odyssey, based on Homer's classic epic of the same title. The film, which boasts a stellar star cast led by Matt Damon and Tom Holland, is said to be one of the most expensive made by Nolan. On Wednesday, Deuxmoi, a gossip site, leaked some unseen pictures from the film's sets, revealing Tom Holland's first look at the film and some other details as well. (Also read: The Odyssey: Matt Damon’s first look picture out from Christopher Nolan’s multi-starrer epic) Tom Holland reportedly plays Matt Damon's son in Odyssey.

The Odyssey shoot pictures leaked

Deuxmoi shared pictures from Backgrid on their social media handles on Wednesday. The caption read: "Tom Holland on set filming Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated, “The Odyssey” in Greece." The pictures show Tom, dressed in a long robe with dishevelled hair, getting on a boat with other soldiers dressed in ancient Greek attire. Christopher Nolan can be seen shepherding his troops in some of the pictures as well.

Other pictures show an ancient Greek boat in the water and in front of an old abandoned port. Shots of soldiers on the boats are also included, with crew members helping the actors with their costumes.

Historical inaccuracies in Nolan's Odyssey?

After the pictures were released, many fans speculated as to which part of the epic was being shot here. One remarked, "Wait, they are shooting on location??? this is gonna be epic." Another marvelled at the speed at which the production is shaping. "How the hell have they already started shooting with full costumes and everything," read the comment. There were some disappointments too. Some Instagram users bemoaned the absence of Greek actors in one of the biggest and most iconic Greek stories. Others pointed at the historically inaccurate armours the soldiers were wearing.

All about Odyssey

The all-star Universal Pictures production is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem and features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal on the manifest, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton will be seen as the supporting cast.

One of the most iconic works of Western literature, Homer's Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home following the Trojan War.

Along the way, Odysseus encounters divine forces, mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the seductive Sirens. The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.