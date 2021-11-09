Internet is obsessed with this video of Jeff Bezos' girlfriend 'eyeing' Leonardo DiCaprio, billionaire reacts

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. As always, all eyes were him, including those of Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

A video of Lauren-Leo-Jeffery's interaction has gone viral with more than 16 million views. It shows Lauren looking up at Leonardo with big smiles as he wags a finger at her and walks away after a short conversation. Jeffery is standing right next to them in the video as well.

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

The video was shared with the caption, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl.” The video sparked hilarious reactions about how even the world's richest man's girlfriend cannot resist the charm of Leonardo DiCaprio.

“All that money and still powerless to keep your girl from thirsting over Leo,” wrote one. “Leo seen this looking up at him and bolted, can't blame the guy really,” wrote another. Another joked, “Your amazon prime membership has been cancelled.” A Leo fan, however, understood her situation. “If I had a girlfriend and she looked at Leo like that, I would also look at him like that, we cannot deny it, Leonardo DiCaprio is the most beautiful person in the world.”

Also read: Anupam Kher recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's response when he introduced himself as 'an Indian actor'

Even Jeff Bezos couldn't help but have some fun with the memes. He, too, reposted the video on Twitter with a picture of himself, sending a sly threat to Leo. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,” he wrote with a picture of himself, leaning on a signboard that read: ‘Danger. Steep Cliff. Fatal Drop.’

Recently, actor Tom Hanks also spoke about his interaction with Jeff Bezos about a flight to space. When Jeff Bezos offered the Oscar-winning actor the opportunity to board a Blue Origin LLC flight, he told the billionaire it was too expensive. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 65-year-old actor said he’s doing well financially, but wouldn’t pay “about $28 million” for a 12-minute flight.