Is that Deadpool shushing everyone in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster? Fans are convinced. See pics

Fans of Marvel have noticed a very unlikely character on the poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Multiple people on Twitter have shared a zoomed-in image from the poster, which showed Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange surrounded by shattered glass, bearing different faces and objects.

Deadpool has been played by Ryan Reynolds in two films so far. Deadpool has long belonged to 20th Century Fox but is now touted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the merger

Fans have noticed that one of those shards of glass appears to bear the image of Deadpool, shushing everyone with a finger on his mouth. It takes some squinting and head shakes to finally see it but here's a creative illustration that might help:

Deadpool, is that you?

Deadpool shushing in the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness poster? #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/JqYeawKVok — Erin 🌈 (@VeryErry) February 14, 2022

Fans are excited at the possibility of Deadpool finally joining the MCU. “Am I seeing things, or is that Deadpool there? #DoctorStrange,” asked a fan. “LOL this might be a reach, but am I tripping out too much after watching this trailer, or is THAT DEADPOOL,” asked another. “The realisation just hit that Deadpool and Doctor Strange are probably gonna interact it's gonna be so funny,” wrote another.

Others also claim to have spotted CaptCarter's shield and Reed Richards of Fantastic Four in the trailer and poster.

Reed richards and deadpool in #DoctorStrange ??? pic.twitter.com/tjKKFZZXbE — The Crazy Marvel (@thecrazymarvel) February 15, 2022

Rob Liefield, who created Deadpool, is also having a tonne of fun on Twitter as fans wonder what is in store. He shared a bunch of ‘thinking, shush and laughing’ emojis on a tweet about Deadpool's spotting. When someone asked him to ‘chill out’ or Marvel head Kevin Fiege would ‘ice’ him, he wrote, “Nope on both counts.”

Also read: Deadpool creator says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaks aren't fake: 'It's happening, it's been seen'

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The trailer even featured the voice of Sir Patrick Stewart, who famously played Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies.

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, the film will also feature Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen. The film will be out on May 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON