Jack Black confirms about a imminent reunion of ‘School of Rock’

The Kung Fu Panda star Jack Black confirmed that he and his co-stars from the hit Comedy School of Rock who were children when the film released back in 2003, will soon be reuniting. They are planning for a 20-year reunion.

School of Rock (Image:poster)

On the red carpet for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie'', Black revealed that he’s planning for a reunion with the cast of School of Rock on September, two decades after the film’s original premiere. Although most of his former co-stars were 10 year old kids back then, and it’s hard for Black to believe that they are no longer children, still he’s very much excited to catch up with his old friend just before the movie’s 20thanniversary.

“All those kids-dig this-they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like 30. We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I am looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”, Black said

Image:Trailer

In the movie Black was a wannabe rock star and faked his identity to become a substitute teacher at a prep school. He formed a new school band consisting of young graders with the hopes to win the Battle of the Bands title.

In these years Black had shown interest for a sequel but a follow up film never confirmed. School of Rock made a whopping $131 million dollar collection at the box office against the budget of almost $35 million.

Sadly, the young drummer, Kevin Clark died in 2021 at the age of 32 in a bike accident, so a complete reunion is not possible. Black posted a tribute post to Kevin Clark stating the news was “devastating” and Clark was a “beautiful soul”.

The reunion will include the former casts, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey Gaydos Jr., Robert Tsai, Aleisha Allen and more.

Black has promised his fan that he will “100 percent” post images and videos of the reunion.