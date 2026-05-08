Jake Hall cause of death update: 5 shocking things about how TOWIE star died in Spain

Spanish police were called to the rented villa at 7:30am local time on Wednesday, May 6 where they found Hall's body lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts apparently caused by sharp pieces of glass. Authorities suspect that he hit his head on a glass door, which may have caused his death, according to Geo TV.

However, Hall was not alone at the villa when he died. Spanish police are interrogating four men and two women who were also staying at the same property. They reportedly told officers that they had gone out earlier that night and continued partying after returning to the villa in the early hours of the morning. And no arrests have been made so far.

Just hours before his death, Hall also posted a video on Instagram showing himself dancing and painting. He captioned it, “Life is b*****ks sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things - looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms." Earlier that week, he had also been posting family pictures from his trip on Instagram.

The Spanish Civil Guard told BBC News it was investigating the incident, which it said "appears to be an accidental death." They also confirmed that the incident took place in Santa Margarita, Majorca and said they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy.