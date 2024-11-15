James Bond producer draws rough sketch of next actor to play iconic secret agent: ‘Whiteness is not a given’

James Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli painted a rough image of what fans of the franchise can expect the next lead to look like. While the team is still on a hunt to find the next Bond to take on the role after Daniel Craig, Broccoli did drop hints about the next one. She revealed that the next hero selected will be in his 30s and there is no compulsion over him being a White guy. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli hints the next 007 will be in his 30s and not necessarily white, following Daniel Craig's departure. (@007/X)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's War of Rose intensifies as trial looms: 'It's been ugly but…'

Bond producer talks about the next hero

Talking to the Associated Press about who could step into the role since Craig retired after the No Time To Die, Brocolli said, “It’s a big decision.” She added that the next Bond will be a “man”. According to the agency reports, “He’ll likely be in his 30s. Whiteness is not a given.”

The next actor is expected to act in a decade’s worth of films and it will be a part of their contract. Broccoli also admitted that she is prepared for the immense backlash that will follow the announcement of the new name as happened when Craig was previously recruited for the role. Her co-producer and brother Michael G Wilson said, “Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” as reported by The Independent. He added, “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

The current favourite actor for the role is actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson as the rumours of him being the next 007 agent have been doing rounds of the Tinseltown since January 2023. The rumours stated that he did a screen test for the role and left Brocolli impressed. He was also praised by the former Bond actors James Pryce, Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby and displayed trust in him being the right candidate to play the role.

Other actors in the run include Regé-Jean Page, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba who have been suggested by fans as a possible Bond over the years.

Also Read: Liam Payne's new surveillance footage reveals stunning details amid his tragic death probe: Watch

Daniel Craig’s response to new Bond casting

In a recent interview, Craig was asked, “If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?” However, to fans disappointment, the actor replied with “I don’t care.”

Craig holds the longest reign of playing the character in the film franchise. Craig was part of five Bond movies beginning with Casino Royale in 2006. His other titles include Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, Spectre in 2015, and No Time To Die in 2021.