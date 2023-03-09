James Gunn slams racist remark on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 villain casting: 'Stop with your racist presumptions'

James Gunn is in no mood to entertain racist remarks on his creations, and came to defend his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 villain High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. The new co-head of DC Studios fired back after a user commented that the studio is using the race card to pick characters that ultimately turn into villains. James replied back saying that he chose the person best suited for the role and doesn't care what ethnicity they belong to. (Also read: James Gunn responds to DC Studios backlash after Henry Cavill’s Superman exit: No one loves to be harassed, called names)

It all started when James posted a picture of Chukwudi Iwuji in character on the set of his upcoming Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and captioned the picture on Instagram saying, “Can’t wait for you all to meet this guy.” Some users weren't too taken by this decision and turned the comment section to post unflattering racist remarks that complained about the casting.

One user left a lengthy comment on Instagram that read: “Damnit…another white guy they made into a black guy. Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know…pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino? (how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something…because they don’t and won’t, that makes them ‘woke.' Next time, a major character (hero/villain) will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and what’s PC and not on acting and what’s established.”

James slammed the comment on the photo and replied back, saying: “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a s**t what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the colour.)”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of the trilogy that will also see the final association of James with the Marvel Studios. It was announced last year that he will be co-heading DC Studios with Peter Safran. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release this May.

