Jason Momoa wants Vidyut Jammwal's help breaking into Bollywood, calls him ‘the most beautiful-looking man’

Hollywood star Jason Momoa can’t stop gushing about his Street Fighter co-star, Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal. Calling him “one of the most beautiful men” he has ever seen, Jason joked that Vidyut should help him crack Bollywood. Street Fighter will mark Vidyut Jammwal’s debut in Hollywood.

Jason Momoa on Vidyut Jammwal Jason spoke about his Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal during an interview with Zoom. The Aquaman star was asked about working with Vidyut in the Hollywood film. "He's one of the most beautiful-looking men I've ever seen in my life. He's so talented. He's unbelievable,” Jason said while lauding Vidyut's skills and talent.

The Game of Thrones actor jokingly remarked that Vidyut should help him break into Indian cinema and land a role in a Bollywood film. Jason shared, “He should get me a job in Bollywood. He should have something set up for me. We should do something together. It'd be fun. And I said it, and I'm sticking with it. I can't wait to come (to India) one day.”

Vidyut Jammwal in Street Fighter Street Fighter will mark Vidyut’s debut in Hollywood. In the teaser and trailer, Vidyut is introduced as Dhalsim, the iconic character from the game. Vidyut was praised for his bald, brooding and unrecognisable avatar.

Vidyut is seen sporting a clean-shaven head marked with bold red stripes. His lean, muscular frame is accentuated by rustic, tattered orange drapes, heavy metal bangles, and tribal-inspired accessories, which enhance Dhalsim’s fierce and mystical aura.

About Street Fighter The film also stars Noah Centineo and Callina Liang. The cast also includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

The new Street Fighter film is set in 1993. It’s official synopsis reads, “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!”

A film adaptation was released in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Raúl Juliá (in his final film role) as M Bison, the antagonist. The film was critically panned, but was a moderate commercial success, grossing $99 million.

Street Fighter is helmed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. Legendary co-produced with Japanese video game developer Capcom, while Paramount Pictures is distributing the film. It is slated to release on the big screen on October 16.