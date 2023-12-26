“Time goes by FAST. Please go live. Love hard”: Jennifer Aniston shares moving post after Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston, known for her iconic role in "Friends," shared a message on Christmas Day, reflecting on the swift passage of time and the fragility of life. In the wake of Matthew Perry's recent death, the actress wrote about living fully and cherishing every moment. Jennifer Aniston, known for her iconic role in "Friends," shared a message on Christmas Day, reflecting on the swift passage of time and the fragility of life.

Jennifer Aniston's Christmas reflection

On Christmas Day, Jennifer Aniston, aged 54, took to social media to share a message that resonates deeply with the essence of life. In her post, she reposted a powerful message on her story that encourages self-reflection and emphasises the fleeting nature of time. “Time goes by FAST. You don’t get that back. Please go live. Love hard. Let go of fear. Love yourself. Love the people around you.”

Aniston's message extends beyond the ordinary holiday cheer, urging everyone to appreciate life's hardships, trust their individual journeys, and embrace the power of feeling.

Matthew Perry's passing: A painful loss

The sombre undertone of Aniston's message stems from the loss of her longtime friend and "Friends" co-star, Matthew Perry. Perry, who portrayed the beloved Chandler Bing, passed away at 54 on October 28. Aniston and her fellow "Friends" cast members bid farewell to Perry on November 3, gathering to remember the actor at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA.

In a recent Variety interview, Aniston revealed details about Perry's final days. Contrary to assumptions, Perry was in good health, having quit smoking and dedicated himself to fitness. Aniston shared, “He was happy... He was healthy... He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

During their decade-long collaboration on "Friends," Perry faced well-documented struggles with substance and alcohol addiction. Aniston, in the role of a steadfast friend, checked on him and supported him through challenging times. She acknowledged the difficulties they faced as a cast, emphasizing the lack of preparedness in dealing with Perry's battles.

The circumstances surrounding Perry's death involve his use of ketamine to treat depression and drug addiction. Despite undergoing frequent ketamine infusions, his passing was attributed to "acute effects of ketamine" and accidental drowning.